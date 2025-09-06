Engineer Rashid Seeks Court Nod To Vote In Vice Presidential Poll

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEngineer Rashid Seeks Court Nod To Vote In Vice Presidential Poll

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, in Tihar jail since 2019 on terror funding charges, moves Delhi court seeking permission to vote in the September 9 Vice Presidential election.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, has moved a Delhi court seeking permission to vote in the September 9 election for the Vice President, court sources said.

They said Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh is likely to pass an order on Saturday.

Earlier, he was granted custody parole between July 24 and August 4 to attend the monsoon session of Parliament.

Rashid, 58, has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

The Baramulla MP, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA's FIR, Rashid's name cropped up during the interrogation of businessman and co-accused Zahoor Watali.

After being chargesheeted in October 2019, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others in March 2022 under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and for offences relating to terrorist acts and terror funding under UAPA.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
