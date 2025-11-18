Explorer
Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Security forces launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists in the Errabore police station area in Sukma.
A Naxalite was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Intermittent firing is underway in the forest area under the Errabore police station area.
Security forces launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists in the area.
