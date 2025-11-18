Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNaxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Security forces launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists in the Errabore police station area in Sukma.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
A Naxalite was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Intermittent firing is underway in the forest area under the Errabore police station area.

Security forces launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists in the area.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Sukma CHHATTISGARH
