HomeNewsIndia'Elected For Five Years': Siddaramaiah Rules Out Power-Sharing Deal Amid CM Post Speculation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed power-sharing rumours, saying he has a five-year mandate and there is no 2.5-year leadership arrangement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday firmly pushed back against ongoing speculation over a power-sharing arrangement, making it clear that his tenure is not up for debate. Speaking on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly, he asserted that he has been elected with a full five-year mandate.

“I am the Chief Minister. I will continue till the High Command orders. I have been elected for five years,” Siddaramaiah said, drawing a clear line under the rumours surrounding his position.

No 2.5-Year Formula, Clarifies Karnataka CM

Addressing the issue head-on, Siddaramaiah categorically denied claims of any agreement that would see him serve for only half the term. He clarified that there is no power-sharing deal involving a 2.5-year arrangement, rejecting suggestions that leadership change is imminent.

His statement comes amid persistent political chatter, but the Chief Minister’s remarks were unambiguous, aimed at shutting down speculation and reinforcing stability within the government.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Karnataka Assembly Karnataka Chief Minister Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah Power Sharing 2.5 Year Formula
