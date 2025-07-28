Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

During the debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in Parliament today, Hooda slammed the central government's silence on the issue, stressing that India should respond to such claims.

Taking a dig at the PM Modi government, the Congress leader remarked: "Our leader of the nation never condemned US President...Donald ko chup karao, Donald ka muh band karao ya phir Hindustan mein McDonald's ko band karao." (Silence Donald, shut Donald’s mouth, or shut down McDonald’s in India).

Hooda also said that Trump had allegedly repeated his claims that he had helped broker ceasefire agreements between India and Pakistan at least 26 times.

#WATCH | Speaking on Operation Sindoor in the House, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda says, "...Donald (Trump) ko chup karao, Donald ka muh band karao ya phir Hindustan mein McDonald's ko band karao..." pic.twitter.com/tJQHTrL6qa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

The Congress leader said that the Centre committed its "biggest strategic mistake" during Operation Sindoor by not targeting military or civilian infrastructure in Pakistan. "By making that statement, the government effectively gave a clean chit to the Pakistani army and government."

The long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament was initiated today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also sharply criticised Rajnath Singh's speech, accusing the government of not answering basic questions about the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22.

"The entire country, and the Opposition, were supporting PM Modi. Suddenly, on 10th May, we got to know that there had been a ceasefire. Why? We wanted to know from PM Modi that if Pakistan was ready to kneel down, then why did you stop, and to whom did you surrender? The US President has said 26 times that he forced India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire," Gogoi said.

Rajnath Singh had called Operation Sindoor "historic," as he hailed the soldiers who remain ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation. "I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required," Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.