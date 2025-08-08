Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
EC Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Surrender 'Fake' EPIC Card, Sets Aug 16 Deadline

EC Asks Tejashwi Yadav To Surrender 'Fake' EPIC Card, Sets Aug 16 Deadline

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:21 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India on Friday issued a stern warning to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) card shown by him to the media during a press conference was "apparently fake". The poll also set a deadline, asking the former Bihar Opposition Leader to surrender his second EPIC card by August 16.

In a fresh notice to Tejashwi Yadav, the EC stated that forging and using a fake government document is a crime and that the voter card with the EPIC number quoted by Yadav was not officially issued, news agency PTI reported.

“It appears that the aforementioned EPIC card is fake. Forging and using a bogus government document in the eyes of the law is a crime. You are once again requested to surrender your apparently fake EPIC card by 16/08/2025 till 5 pm,” the letter read.

The latest notice, sent by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Patna (Sadar) cum Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the Digha assembly constituency, follows an earlier letter sent to Yadav. In that letter, the official urged the RJD leader to hand over the voter card in question for investigation, as it was claimed to exist despite not being officially issued.

According to the ERO, a review of the voter lists spanning several years found no record of the EPIC number provided by Yadav. 

The controversy began after Tejashwi Yadav announced in a press conference on August 2 that a search for his EPIC number in the latest draft electoral rolls yielded the result: "No records found".

When the District Administration in Patna denied his claim, Yadav alleged his EPIC number had been ‘changed.’ Later, he admitted to possessing the voter ID card with the number cited by officials, but argued that authorities were responsible for issuing him two EPIC cards.

Earlier this week, Tejashwi Yadav blamed the election authorities in Patna overfaulting him for their "own mistake" after they sent him a notice on having two EPIC numbers.

"I have received a notice not from the Election Commission but from the Patna district administration. A good reply is being drafted, and upon receipt, they would be left with nothing to say. They are trying to fault me for their own mistake. Whose lapse is it if two EPIC numbers have been issued in my name? After all, I have been casting my vote from only one place," Yadav said, claiming a "a good reply" was being drafted for the notice which was sent last week.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 09:21 PM (IST)
