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HomeNewsIndiaEC publishes second supplementary voter list in Bengal

EC publishes second supplementary voter list in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI): The Election Commission on Friday night published the second supplementary list under the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an official sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:16 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Mar 27 (PTI): The Election Commission on Friday night published the second supplementary list under the SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an official said.

The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the second list.

"The second list has been published. We cannot divulge anything more," an EC official said.

Booth-wise lists were made available on the EC website around 11.30 pm, but the web pages containing data about deletions or inclusions could not be accessed due to some "technical glitches", he said.

The Commission had released the first supplementary list of 'Under Adjudication' voters on Monday, but remained tight-lipped on the number of deletions or the precise figure of cases disposed of on that list, drawing criticism from various quarters.

A total of 58 lakh names were deleted following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, slashing the state's eligible electors from the initial 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore on grounds of death, migration, duplication and untraceability.

The post-SIR rolls published on February 28 further reduced the number of valid voters to just over 7.04 crore, including over 60 lakh names under judicial scrutiny.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. PTI SCH RBT RG

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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