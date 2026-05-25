Delhi: ‘Kidnapping’ case of 10-month-old girl turns out to be murder; father prime suspect

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI): The 'kidnapping' case of a 10-month-old girl in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur took a tragic twist on Sunday after it was found that her father allegedly killed the infant after drugging his wife and elder daughter, police sources said.

The sources said the accused allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in food or drink and gave it to his wife and elder daughter before killing the child on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

During questioning, police got suspicious of the father's version of events and subsequently learned about his alleged role in the crime, the sources said.

He reportedly told the police that he killed his younger daughter and dumped the body in a septic tank, the sources said, adding that a search is underway to recover the body.

The accused, who has been detained, is being interrogated as police suspect the involvement of more family members in the case, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, police had launched a search operation after the family claimed that the child had gone missing when her father had stepped out to buy milk on Sunday morning.

The child's grandfather had told reporters that when his son returned home, he could not find the infant.

The child’s mother, Surya, had said that when her husband returned home, he found her and their elder daughter in an unconscious state. PTI SGV BM ARI

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