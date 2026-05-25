Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi: ‘Kidnapping’ case of 10-month-old girl turns out to be murder; father prime suspect

Delhi: ‘Kidnapping’ case of 10-month-old girl turns out to be murder; father prime suspect

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI): The 'kidnapping' case of a 10-month-old girl in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur took a tragic twist on Sunday after it was found that her father allegedly killed the infant after drugging his wife and elder daughter, police sources sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 May 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI): The 'kidnapping' case of a 10-month-old girl in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur took a tragic twist on Sunday after it was found that her father allegedly killed the infant after drugging his wife and elder daughter, police sources said.

The sources said the accused allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in food or drink and gave it to his wife and elder daughter before killing the child on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

During questioning, police got suspicious of the father's version of events and subsequently learned about his alleged role in the crime, the sources said.

He reportedly told the police that he killed his younger daughter and dumped the body in a septic tank, the sources said, adding that a search is underway to recover the body.

The accused, who has been detained, is being interrogated as police suspect the involvement of more family members in the case, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, police had launched a search operation after the family claimed that the child had gone missing when her father had stepped out to buy milk on Sunday morning.

The child's grandfather had told reporters that when his son returned home, he could not find the infant.

The child’s mother, Surya, had said that when her husband returned home, he found her and their elder daughter in an unconscious state. PTI SGV BM ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment

Published at : 25 May 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 25 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi: ‘Kidnapping’ case of 10-month-old girl turns out to be murder; father prime suspect
Delhi: ‘Kidnapping’ case of 10-month-old girl turns out to be murder; father prime suspect
India
I am a big, big fan of PM Modi; India can count on me 100 pc: President Trump
I am a big, big fan of PM Modi; India can count on me 100 pc: President Trump
India
'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM
'Plot To Spread Anarchy': Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remark On PM
India
‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda
‘India First’: Jaishankar Bluntly Counters Rubio on Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Russia unleashes massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine reels under heavy bombardment
Big Breaking: US–Iran likely to extend 60-day ceasefire under MoU agreement
Big Breaking: Trump posts edited map of Iran with US flag, labels it “United States of Middle East”
Big Update: “Behaviour changed after pregnancy,” claims husband Samarth Singh
Breaking News: Suicide Blast in Quetta Near Railway Track Kills 26 People
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget