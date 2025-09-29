Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaEAM Jaishankar Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: High Commissioner Appointments 'Welcome Step To Rebuild Ties'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and termed the appointment of envoys to Delhi and Ottawa as a “welcome” step to rebuild ties between the two countries.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York, Sep 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand here, as he termed the appointment of envoys to Delhi and Ottawa as a “welcome” step to rebuild ties between the two countries.

“A good meeting with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada this morning in New York,” Jaishankar said in a post on X Monday.

“The appointment of High Commissioners is welcome as we rebuild ties. Discussed further steps in that regard today. Look forward to welcoming FM Anand in India,” he said.

In August, India announced that Dinesh Patnaik has been appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Canada. Last week, Patnaik presented his credentials to Canada's Governor General Mary Simon and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties.

Patnaik is a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

"High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik presented Letter of Credence to H.E. The Right Honourable Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, followed by a Tete-a-tete. They exchanged views on strengthening India-Canada bilateral relations," said the Indian mission in Canada in an X post on Thursday.

Last month, India and Canada appointed envoys to each other's capitals, signalling their efforts to repair ties that came under severe strain following the killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023.

In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada.

In the meeting, both leaders agreed to pursue "constructive" steps to restore stability in India-Canada ties, including the early return of envoys to each other's capitals.

Ties between India and Canada plummeted to an all-time low following a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April helped begin the process of resetting relations. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Embed widget