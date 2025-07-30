Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh

'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh

This isn’t Jaishankar's first salvo on the subject. On July 25, he had accused the Congress of having a “history of secret agreements” with China, claiming it compromised national sovereignty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 02:02 PM (IST)

In a fiery rebuttal during the ongoing Parliament session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a stinging attack on Congress leaders, calling them "China Gurus" who allegedly took “private tuitions” from Chinese diplomats and undermined India's strategic interests.

"There are 'China Gurus'. One of them is the member sitting in front of me (Jairam Ramesh), whose affection for China is so great, unhone ek sandhi bana li thi India aur China ki – 'Chindia'," Jaishankar said in Parliament.

Jaishankar Refers To Doklam Crisis

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar referred to the Doklam crisis, alleging that the Congress leader sought a briefing from the Chinese Ambassador instead of India's Ministry of External Affairs.

“While our military was confronting the Chinese military in Doklam, the Leader of Opposition chose to be briefed by the Chinese Ambassador. Not our government. Not our Army,” he said.

He also accused Congress leaders of gaining their knowledge of China from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and of hosting the Chinese envoy at private residences.

This isn’t Jaishankar's first salvo on the subject. On July 25, he had accused the Congress of having a “history of secret agreements” with China, claiming it compromised national sovereignty.

The latest remarks also came as a rebuttal to the Congress criticism over PM Modi skipping the 2025 Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing. Jaishankar called the controversy "irrelevant," asserting that India’s foreign policy prioritises national security over optics.

His comments come shortly after his high-level diplomatic visit to Beijing, the first since the border standoff began in 2020. During the trip, Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed reviving people-to-people exchanges, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and broader regional concerns.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
EAM Jaishankar Jaishankar Rajya Sabha RAHUL GANDHI Operation Sindoor Debate China Gurus
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget