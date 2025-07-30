'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh

In a fiery rebuttal during the ongoing Parliament session, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a stinging attack on Congress leaders, calling them "China Gurus" who allegedly took “private tuitions” from Chinese diplomats and undermined India's strategic interests.

"There are 'China Gurus'. One of them is the member sitting in front of me (Jairam Ramesh), whose affection for China is so great, unhone ek sandhi bana li thi India aur China ki – 'Chindia'," Jaishankar said in Parliament.

Jaishankar Refers To Doklam Crisis

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar referred to the Doklam crisis, alleging that the Congress leader sought a briefing from the Chinese Ambassador instead of India's Ministry of External Affairs.

“While our military was confronting the Chinese military in Doklam, the Leader of Opposition chose to be briefed by the Chinese Ambassador. Not our government. Not our Army,” he said.

He also accused Congress leaders of gaining their knowledge of China from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and of hosting the Chinese envoy at private residences.

This isn’t Jaishankar's first salvo on the subject. On July 25, he had accused the Congress of having a “history of secret agreements” with China, claiming it compromised national sovereignty.

The latest remarks also came as a rebuttal to the Congress criticism over PM Modi skipping the 2025 Olympic opening ceremony in Beijing. Jaishankar called the controversy "irrelevant," asserting that India’s foreign policy prioritises national security over optics.

His comments come shortly after his high-level diplomatic visit to Beijing, the first since the border standoff began in 2020. During the trip, Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed reviving people-to-people exchanges, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and broader regional concerns.