Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Dussehra festivities organised by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee in East Delhi’s Patparganj area on Thursday.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the venue around 6 PM. He will take part in the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

This will not be Modi’s first appearance at the capital’s Dussehra celebrations. Last year, he attended the Luv Kush Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds along with President Droupadi Murmu, where they jointly ignited the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the festival’s eternal message of courage, peace, and truth.

In 2023, he joined the festivities at the DDA ground in Dwarka, where he urged citizens to adopt ten pledges, including supporting at least one underprivileged family. He also called for unity by discarding social evils such as casteism and regionalism, stressing that Vijayadashami symbolises social harmony and collective strength.

PM Modi Wishes People On Dussehra

The Prime Minister has often emphasised the significance of shastra pooja on Vijayadashami, noting that in India, weapons are worshipped not for aggression but for protecting sovereignty.

This year, a large turnout is expected at IP Extension, with elaborate security arrangements being put in place for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Extending his greetings in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion. My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country."