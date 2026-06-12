DRDO Tests Ballistic Missile Interceptors, Naval Strike Missile In Key Milestone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's DRDO validated multi-layered ballistic missile defence architecture.

Interceptor missile tests place India among elite defence nations.

Maiden Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range flight test successful.

India's defence research establishment achieved a significant milestone after successfully carrying out three consecutive missile flight tests on June 10 and 11, demonstrating critical technologies for ballistic missile defence and anti-ship warfare.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the trials validated India's multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) architecture designed to counter long-range ballistic missile threats.

The organisation said the interceptor missiles successfully engaged and destroyed designated ballistic missile targets during the tests, demonstrating technologies developed to tackle emerging and advanced missile threats.

Interceptor Missiles Designed To Counter Long-Range Threats

Top government sources told HT that DRDO tested two interceptor missiles capable of neutralising enemy missiles with ranges between 2,000 km and 5,000 km, categorised as Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs).

The interceptor systems, whose identities have not been disclosed by the Modi government, include both exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric variants. Sources said the interceptor missiles are expected to move to user trials after the completion of testing.

Sources added that ballistic missile defence has been accorded high priority as Pakistan is developing long-range ballistic missiles such as Fateh-I, Fateh-II and the Chinese-origin P282.

India Joins Select Group With Advanced Missile Defence Capability

DRDO said the successful demonstrations place India among a select group of countries possessing the capability to defend against ballistic missile attacks, including threats from long-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Maiden Flight Test Of Naval Anti-Ship Missile

In a separate achievement, DRDO conducted the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR).

The organisation said the test successfully demonstrated the missile's anti-ship capability at medium ranges, enhancing the Indian armed forces' maritime strike options.

Defence Leadership Monitors Tests

The trials were witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Armed Forces. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the missions and praised the coordinated efforts of DRDO scientists, industry partners and the armed forces for successfully carrying out multiple complex tests within 24 hours.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful demonstrations, stating that the achievement would significantly strengthen India's defence preparedness and improve its ability to counter a wide range of aerial and maritime threats.