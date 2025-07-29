Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDRDO Successfully Conducts Back-to-Back Tests Of ‘Pralay’ Missiles Off Odisha Coast

DRDO Successfully Conducts Back-to-Back Tests Of ‘Pralay’ Missiles Off Odisha Coast

DRDO successfully carried out two flight tests of the ‘Pralay’ missile on July 28 and 29, 2025, from Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, validating its range and precision under user evaluation trials.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 02:24 PM (IST)

Balasore, Jul 29 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday said it has conducted two consecutive flight trials of the ‘Pralay' missiles from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target point with pinpoint accuracy, it said.

The DRDO, in a post on X, said, “Two consecutive flight trials of ‘Pralay’ missile were successfully carried out on 28th and 29th July 2025 as a part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system.” The second missile was test-fired around 9.35 am on Tuesday from a mobile launcher, Defence sources said.

The missile followed the desired quasi-ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms, they said.

All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily, the sources added.

 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Missile Test Odisha Coast Abdul Kalam Island DRDO Defence News Pralay Missile User Evaluation Trials India Missile Launch Quasi-ballistic Missile Missile Range Validation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget