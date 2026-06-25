DRDO's ‘Flying Eye’ Netra Gets Final Clearance After Operation Sindoor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netra, India's indigenous AEW&C system, achieved operational clearance.

DRDO-developed system strengthens IAF surveillance, demonstrated capability effectively.

It detects enemy aircraft, guides fighters, boosting defense self-reliance.

India’s indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, Netra, has received Final Operational Clearance, marking a key milestone for the country’s defence technology programme.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the system is expected to strengthen the Indian Air Force’s surveillance and air-combat capabilities.

Netra demonstrated its operational capability during Operation Sindoor, paving the way for its final certification.

Long-Range Surveillance And Real-Time Guidance

The AEW&C system can monitor air activity over long distances, detect enemy aircraft and missiles in real time, and provide real-time guidance to fighter aircraft.

Often described as the Indian Air Force’s flying eye, Netra is designed to improve radar coverage over long ranges, track airspace activity and strengthen command-and-control capabilities during conflict.

Such platforms function as airborne command-and-control centres and are considered important force multipliers in modern warfare.

‘India’s Pride’: DRDO Official

K. Rajalakshmi Menon, scientist and director of DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems, linked the milestone to the aspirations of India, the Indian Air Force and the public.

“This is India’s pride, the Indian Air Force’s precious jewel, and every Indian’s dream,” she said.

Indigenous AEW&C Programme Dates Back To 1983

The Indian Air Force’s effort to develop an indigenous AEW&C system received partial approval in 1983, when the then Prime Minister authorised the establishment of the Aerospace Surveillance Monitoring and Control Project Office within DRDO.

The office was set up in Bengaluru, while its headquarters remained in Delhi. Initial AEW&C-related studies were carried out under “Project Guardian”.

A small group of scientists and Air Force officers then developed an airborne surveillance platform based on the HS-748 Avro aircraft.

Boost To Defence Self-Reliance

Defence experts believe Netra’s successful operational demonstration during Operation Sindoor, followed by the Final Operational Clearance, makes it one of India’s major indigenous defence technology achievements.

The certification is expected to enhance the Indian Air Force’s operational capability and provide a significant boost to India’s goal of self-reliance in the defence sector.