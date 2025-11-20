Trump Claims PM Modi Said 'We Are Not Going To War' On Call With Him After 350% Tariff Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At the US-Saudi Investment Forum, former US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called him to confirm that India would not go to war against Pakistan after Trump threatened both nations with a 350% tariff.

Since the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10, Trump has repeatedly asserted, over 60 times, that he brokered the truce and warned the countries of “massive tariffs” if they did not comply. India, however, has consistently maintained that the ceasefire was negotiated directly with Pakistan.

Trump Details His Threat of Tariffs

Speaking to the forum, attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump described the events in the final hours before the ceasefire. He said he informed both countries they could continue the conflict, but he would impose a 350% tariff.

Trump claimed both India and Pakistan requested him not to implement the levy. He said, “I am going to do it. Come back to me and I will take it down. But I am not going to have you guys shooting nuclear weapons at each other, killing millions of people and having the nuclear dust floating over Los Angeles.”

The former President added that he was “all set” to implement the 350% tariff and had alerted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Calls from Pakistan and India

Trump stated he first received a call from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who thanked him for allegedly saving millions of lives. He then claimed that PM Modi called him, saying:

“We are done. I said, 'you are done with what?' Modi replied, 'we are not going to go to war.'”

Trump added that he thanked Modi, whom he had previously described as the “nicest looking guy” and a “killer,” before concluding: “Let's make a deal.”

India Denies Any Direct Call

India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims. Speaking in Parliament earlier this year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that no telephone call took place between PM Modi and Trump during the May hostilities.

Jaishankar noted that only US Vice-President JD Vance contacted PM Modi to warn of a “massive Pakistani attack.” He added:

“There was no linkage of trade in any of these conversations, and there was no talk between the Prime Minister and President Trump.”

Operation Sindoor

The tensions in May arose after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror camps inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

Trump has now repeated his narrative during multiple public appearances, including a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in the Oval Office on Tuesday.