Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to the newly sworn-in ministers of the Bihar Government following the oath-taking ceremony post the state elections.

Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead. @NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/q5om9kI2IU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2025

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister lauded the leadership and dedication of the team, saying, “My best wishes to all those who have taken oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. This is a wonderful team, with dedicated leaders who will take Bihar to new heights. Wishing them the very best.”

Commends Nitish Kumar on Reappointment

PM Modi also congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as an experienced administrator with a proven record of governance. He tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead.”

Wishes Deputy Chief Ministers Success

The Prime Minister further congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. He noted their extensive grassroots work, saying, “Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them.”

The tweets reflect PM Modi’s acknowledgment of the leadership and administrative capabilities of the new Bihar Government as it begins its tenure.