Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Track Record Of Good Governance': PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Bihar CM

'Track Record Of Good Governance': PM Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar On Taking Oath As Bihar CM

PM Modi also congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as an experienced administrator with a proven record of governance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to the newly sworn-in ministers of the Bihar Government following the oath-taking ceremony post the state elections.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister lauded the leadership and dedication of the team, saying, “My best wishes to all those who have taken oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. This is a wonderful team, with dedicated leaders who will take Bihar to new heights. Wishing them the very best.”

Commends Nitish Kumar on Reappointment

PM Modi also congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, describing him as an experienced administrator with a proven record of governance. He tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead.”

Wishes Deputy Chief Ministers Success

The Prime Minister further congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha. He noted their extensive grassroots work, saying, “Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them.”

The tweets reflect PM Modi’s acknowledgment of the leadership and administrative capabilities of the new Bihar Government as it begins its tenure.

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bihar Elections Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
India
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: After resounding mandate, Nitish Kumar to take oath for 10th time
Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget