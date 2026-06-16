Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDoctor's Prescription Made Mandatory For Cough Syrup Purchase

Doctor's Prescription Made Mandatory For Cough Syrup Purchase

The revised rules were notified through an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, issued on June 9 after the government reviewed public feedback on draft proposals circulated in December last year.

Reported By : Deepika Bhatt | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

The Central government has introduced stricter regulations for the sale of medicinal syrups, including cough syrups, making a doctor’s prescription mandatory for their purchase from pharmacies.

The decision follows recent incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where contaminated cough syrups were allegedly linked to the deaths of several children, triggering concerns over the quality control and monitoring of liquid medicines sold across the country.

The revised rules were notified through an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, issued on June 9 after the government reviewed public feedback on draft proposals circulated in December last year.

Also Read: NCERT To Restore Original Harappan ‘Dancing Girl’ Image In Class 9 Textbook After Row Over Altered Depiction

Under the amendment, the word “Syrups” has been removed from a category listed in Schedule K of the Drugs Rules. This change effectively ends the over-the-counter sale of such medicines and places them under tighter regulatory supervision.

According to the notification, the amendment has been introduced by the Central government under powers granted by Sections 12 and 33 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The notification states that the revised provisions, titled the Drugs (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, came into effect from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

As a result of the new rules, consumers will now have to produce a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner to purchase cough syrups and similar liquid medicines from pharmacies.

The move is expected to impact the routine sale of commonly used syrups that were earlier easily available without medical authorisation.

The government said draft amendments proposing the changes were first published on December 30, 2025, inviting suggestions and objections from the public before the rules were finalised.

The notification was issued by Harsh Mangla, Joint Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

With the amendment now operational, pharmacies and medical stores across India will be required to comply with the updated prescription norms for syrup-based medicines.

Also Read: 9-Year-Old Australian Girl Killed During Family Trip To Pakistan

Before You Go

International: US-Iran Peace Deal Signed, But Distrust Persists

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
India News India News.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Doctor's Prescription Made Mandatory For Cough Syrup Purchase
Doctor's Prescription Made Mandatory For Cough Syrup Purchase
India
IAF Officer's Wife Claims Rape, Blackmail And Religious Conversion Pressure; Video Surfaces: 'Chhodo Mujhe'
IAF Officer's Wife Claims Rape, Blackmail And Religious Conversion Pressure; Video Surfaces: 'Chhodo Mujhe'
India
DMK Targets Rahul Gandhi As 'Politically Immature', Blames Him For Weakening INDIA Bloc
DMK Targets Rahul Gandhi As 'Politically Immature', Blames Him For Weakening INDIA Bloc
India
New Khalistani Group KLA Emerges On Security Radar: 'Most Organised, Trained And Heavily Armed'
New Khalistani Group KLA Emerges On Security Radar: 'Most Organised, Trained And Heavily Armed'
Advertisement

Videos

International: US-Iran Peace Deal Signed, But Distrust Persists
World: Trump Faces Comparisons with Obama Over Iran Deal
Breaking: Thousands Rally Against Pakistan Government and Military
Ayodhya: SIT Begins Probe into Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft
Ghaziabad: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Govindpuram Sweet Shop
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget