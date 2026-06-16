9-Year-Old Australian Girl Killed During Family Trip To Pakistan

A family trip to Pakistan turned tragic after a nine-year-old Australian girl was killed during a police operation in Punjab province, where officers allegedly fired at the vehicle carrying her family after mistaking it for one linked to armed robbers.

The victim, identified as Hania Ahmed, was travelling with her family on June 10 when armed men reportedly intercepted their rental car at gunpoint and took control of the vehicle.

According to reports, the family was allegedly held hostage inside the car while police launched an operation targeting suspected dacoits in the area. During the pursuit, officers are said to have wrongly identified the family’s vehicle as belonging to the suspects and opened fire.

Hania died in the shooting, while her father, Adeel Ahmed, and her brother sustained injuries.

Killing Sparks Outrage

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the police operation, with calls growing for accountability and a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

Reports suggest the family had already gone through a traumatic hostage situation before becoming caught in the middle of the police action.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into the matter as concerns mount over how a family allegedly trapped by criminals became the target of police gunfire.

The case has attracted widespread attention in both Australia and Pakistan, with authorities facing pressure to explain how the vehicle was identified as carrying suspects and whether proper procedures were followed before shots were fired.

As investigations continue, the grieving family is seeking answers over an incident that turned what was meant to be a holiday into a devastating tragedy.