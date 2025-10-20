WATCH: Indian Army And BSF Celebrate Festival Of Lights Along LoC And Borders

As Diwali 2025 lights up homes across India, the spirit of the festival has reached even the remotest corners along the Line of Control and border regions. From Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army and BSF soldiers celebrated the festival of lights with civilians, sharing diyas, sweets, and heartfelt moments of togetherness. These celebrations not only reflect the festival’s essence of light over darkness but also highlight the unbreakable bond between soldiers and local communities. Watch the inspiring celebrations unfold in these exclusive videos.

Jaisalmer Border Lights Up With BSF Diwali Celebrations

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: BSF soldiers celebrated Diwali at the India-Pakistan border with diyas, rangoli, and songs, while staying alert on duty. pic.twitter.com/WkZgxhPMPh — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2025

BSF soldiers stationed at the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer brought the festive cheer to their duty posts. Despite being on alert, the soldiers decorated the area with diyas, rangoli, and songs, creating a joyful atmosphere for themselves and the local community. Their celebration is a shining example of devotion and dedication, keeping the festival spirit alive even at sensitive border areas.

Diwali Joy Along LoC – Gohallan Village, Jammu And Kashmir

#WATCH | URI Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army jawans celebrated #Diwali with locals of Gohallan Village along the LoC yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SzOeLVmI9z — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

In the remote village of Gohallan along the Line of Control, Indian Army jawans celebrated Diwali with local residents, lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and joining in traditional rituals. Residents called the soldiers “real heroes,” expressing gratitude and delight in celebrating the festival together. These celebrations symbolised the victory of good over evil and showcased how Diwali fosters unity, joy, and strong bonds even in isolated border areas.