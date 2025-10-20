Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTim Cook Wishes Happy Diwali, Sundar Pichai Shares Festive Google-Themed Barfi

Tim Cook Wishes Happy Diwali, Sundar Pichai Shares Festive Google-Themed Barfi

The Apple CEO and Alphabet & Google CEO took to social media to share heartfelt Diwali messages, blending cultural appreciation with a touch of humour and creativity.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As India lights up for the festival of Diwali, global tech leaders, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai, have extended their warm greetings to millions of celebrants across the country and around the world. 

The Apple CEO and Alphabet & Google CEO took to social media to share heartfelt Diwali messages, blending cultural appreciation with a touch of humour and creativity.

Tim Cook, the head of Apple, posted a Diwali photograph on X (formerly Twitter), captured by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar using the new iPhone 17 Pro Max. 

Cook’s message read, “Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Makar for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max.”

Apeksha Makar, co-founder of House of Pixels and a celebrated photographer in India, has previously worked with celebrities.

The photograph, praised for its vivid colours and intricate detail, shows the beauty of the festival and the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Sundar Pichai Adds a Touch of Humour

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to Instagram to extend his Diwali greetings, combining festivity with a playful twist. 

Pichai’s post creatively linked the Google logo with the traditional sweet barfi, remarking, “Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house.” He added, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favourite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!).”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

The Instagram post features a visually striking plate of barfi, crafted in red, yellow, green, and blue squares to mirror the Google logo. Surrounding the sweets are marigold flowers and additional festive delicacies like ladoos and Kaju Katli. This playful representation has resonated widely with social media users, sparking reactions and festive greetings in response.

Both Cook and Pichai’s posts have quickly gained traction online. Social media users responded enthusiastically, sharing their own Diwali wishes and emojis in celebration of the festival. 

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
TIM COOK Diwali Happy Diwali Google Sundar Pichai Apple
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Technology
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
World
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of Violations
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget