Tim Cook Wishes Happy Diwali, Sundar Pichai Shares Festive Google-Themed Barfi

As India lights up for the festival of Diwali, global tech leaders, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai, have extended their warm greetings to millions of celebrants across the country and around the world.

The Apple CEO and Alphabet & Google CEO took to social media to share heartfelt Diwali messages, blending cultural appreciation with a touch of humour and creativity.

Tim Cook, the head of Apple, posted a Diwali photograph on X (formerly Twitter), captured by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar using the new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Cook’s message read, “Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Makar for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max.”

Wishing a joyful and healthy Diwali to all celebrating around the world! Thanks to Apeksha Maker for sharing this stunning photo taken on iPhone 17 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/s4BarZip3m — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 20, 2025

Apeksha Makar, co-founder of House of Pixels and a celebrated photographer in India, has previously worked with celebrities.

The photograph, praised for its vivid colours and intricate detail, shows the beauty of the festival and the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Sundar Pichai Adds a Touch of Humour

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to Instagram to extend his Diwali greetings, combining festivity with a playful twist.

Pichai’s post creatively linked the Google logo with the traditional sweet barfi, remarking, “Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house.” He added, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favourite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

The Instagram post features a visually striking plate of barfi, crafted in red, yellow, green, and blue squares to mirror the Google logo. Surrounding the sweets are marigold flowers and additional festive delicacies like ladoos and Kaju Katli. This playful representation has resonated widely with social media users, sparking reactions and festive greetings in response.

Both Cook and Pichai’s posts have quickly gained traction online. Social media users responded enthusiastically, sharing their own Diwali wishes and emojis in celebration of the festival.