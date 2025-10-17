Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre

The Supreme Court addressed the growing issue of "digital arrests," where fraudsters use forged court orders to extort money.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court of India has expressed deep concern over the rising menace of “digital arrests,” a cyber fraud in which criminals use forged judicial orders to extort money from unsuspecting citizens. The court took suo motu cognizance of a case from Ambala, Haryana, where a senior citizen couple was duped through fabricated court documents and impersonation, resulting in losses of Rs 1.05 crore.

SC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance Of 'Digital Arrest' 

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasised the gravity of the threat, noting that forgery of court orders and judicial signatures not only cheats individuals but also erodes public trust in the judiciary. 

"We are also inclined to take judicial notice of the fact that the instance case is not the sole instance. It has been largely reported many times in the media that such crimes have taken place in different parts of the country. We are, therefore, of the view that action and coordinated efforts between the central and state police are required to unearth the full extent of the criminal enterprise involving forging judicial documents, extortion/robbery of innocent people most importantly the senior citizens," the bench said, as per a report on PTI.

The scam came to light after a 73-year-old woman wrote to Chief Justice BR Gavai, recounting how fraudsters posing as CBI and ED officials coerced the couple using audio and video calls. The fake arrest and surveillance orders, dated between September 3 and 16, bore forged court stamps and seals, convincing the victims to transfer large sums of money through multiple bank transactions.

Highlighting that this is part of a wider pattern, the court cited media reports of similar scams targeting senior citizens nationwide. It urged coordinated action between central and state law enforcement agencies to investigate the full scale of such criminal operations.

The bench has sought assistance from the Attorney General and directed the Haryana government and Ambala cyber crime department to submit status reports on the investigation. Two FIRs have already been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ALSO READ: Bihar Opposition Seals Last-Minute Deal As VIP Agrees To Contest 15 Seats

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUpreme COurt
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget