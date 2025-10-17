Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBiharBihar Opposition Seals Last-Minute Deal As VIP Agrees To Contest 15 Seats

Bihar Opposition Seals Last-Minute Deal As VIP Agrees To Contest 15 Seats

Mukesh Sahani's VIP joined Bihar's Mahagathbandhan, contesting 15 seats after negotiations mediated by CPI(ML) and Congress.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
The political uncertainty surrounding the Mahagathbandhan coalition in Bihar ended on Thursday, with the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani confirming its participation in the upcoming assembly elections. The party will contest 15 seats as part of a seat-sharing pact that also includes the promise of one Rajya Sabha berth and two MLC positions.

Mahagathbandhan Seals Deal 

Sahani credited CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya for mediating between the alliance partners and acknowledged the role of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose intervention reportedly helped resolve tensions with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as per NDTV.

According to party insiders, the RJD and VIP have reached a final understanding, though an official declaration is expected soon, as discussions continue over a few constituencies. Sahani, who had initially sought 60 seats and the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, eventually agreed to a scaled-down deal after prolonged negotiations, as per Deccan Herald.

The day’s developments followed a tense build-up, with Sahani postponing his scheduled press conference multiple times amid fluid talks. CPI(ML)’s Bhattacharya and Congress’s Gandhi were instrumental in ensuring the alliance remained intact.

Analysts say Sahani’s decision to remain with the Mahagathbandhan reflects a pragmatic choice, as contesting alone could have left VIP politically isolated.

Bihar Elections 2025 

Meanwhile, RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has already filed his nomination from Raghopur, a traditional party bastion. At 44, Sahani continues to wield influence in Bihar’s caste-centric politics, championing the cause of fishermen and boatmen communities. His inclusion in the alliance is seen as a move to consolidate support among these groups.

With the alliance now united, the stage is set for a fierce electoral contest against the BJP-led NDA and new entrants like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, though Kishor himself is not in the fray.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election BIHAR
Advertisement

