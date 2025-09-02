Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaED Investigates Dubious Foreign Funding Linked To Dharmasthala Row; NGOs On Radar

ED Investigates Dubious Foreign Funding Linked To Dharmasthala Row; NGOs On Radar

The Karnataka BJP held a "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally on Monday to condemn the alleged conspiracy and smear campaign against the temple town in Dakshina Kannada district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a preliminary investigation into the allegations of dubious foreign funding used to fuel communal conspiracies during the ongoing Dharmasthala row in Karnataka, official sources said on Tuesday.

The sources told PTI that the agency is gathering facts and documents related to all entities and stakeholders, including some NGOs, who are alleged to have used suspect funds to stoke controversy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a preliminary investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and further action will be taken if the probe finds proof of foreign funding rule violation and illicit use of funds, the sources said.

The Karnataka BJP held a "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally on Monday to condemn the alleged conspiracy and smear campaign against the temple town in Dakshina Kannada district.

The party has also demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the case, and targeted the Congress government over its handling of the matter.

A controversy erupted after Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors, some of which bore signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala when he was employed at the temple town between 1995 and 2014.

His implications pointed towards the administrators of the local temple. Chinnaiah was later arrested on charges of perjury.

A special investigation team (SIT) formed by the state government is probing the charges, and it has excavated multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River. Some skeletal remains were found at two sites.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that two activists -- Girish Mattannavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody -- whose roles are under the scanner, were associated with the RSS and BJP.

Two separate cases have been registered against Mattannavar and Thimarody for allegedly creating and circulating videos on social media that disturbed communal harmony and offended public sentiments, according to the police. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharmasthala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
World
‘Race Against Time’: Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,400, Injures 3,000; Taliban Appeals For Global Aid
‘Race Against Time’: Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,400, Injures 3,000; Taliban Appeals For Global Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Firoz H. Naqvi
Firoz H. NaqviFiroz H. Naqvi
OPINION | GST On Sweets & Namkeen: Why It’s Time For Rationalisation
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget