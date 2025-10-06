Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check

DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check

DGCA investigates Air India flight AI117 after its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed mid-approach to Birmingham; flight landed safely.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a detailed investigation into an incident involving Air India flight AI117, which experienced an unexpected technical issue during its approach to Birmingham on October 4.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating from Amritsar to Birmingham, landed safely despite the automatic deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a small emergency device that provides power to essential systems in the event of electrical failure. The deployment occurred at around 500 feet during the aircraft’s final descent.

The investigation follows a letter from the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) urging the DGCA to conduct a thorough inspection of the electrical systems across all Boeing 787s flying in India. The FIP emphasized that the incident highlights a potential systemic issue that must be addressed to ensure passenger safety.

Preliminary findings suggest that the aircraft’s health monitoring system detected a fault in the Bus Power Control Unit (BPCU), which may have triggered the RAT’s automatic release. According to the DGCA’s report, “On October 4, 2025, Air India’s B787-8 aircraft VT-ANO operating flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced a RAT unlock message during landing at 400 feet, leading to its deployment. The pilot did not report any related abnormalities, and the aircraft landed safely.”

Following the incident, Boeing recommended maintenance checks for uncommanded RAT deployments. Air India confirmed that these actions have been completed and no discrepancies were found, after which the aircraft was cleared to return to service. Boeing also circulated a Fleet Team Digest outlining similar occurrences in the past.

The DGCA has assigned an officer from its Directorate of Air Safety (Northern Region) to lead the investigation, which aims to determine the exact cause of the malfunction and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India DGCA Boeing 787 AI117 Amritsar To Birmingham
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Likely to be held in Two Phases, Dates To Be Announced Today | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; Key Focus On Women Voters And Development Issues
Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Dates to be announced by 4 PM Today | ABP Live
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Prepares For Poll Battle Amid Nitish Kumar’s Welfare Push
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today Amid Heated Campaigns And Key Voter Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget