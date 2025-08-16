Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi: Yamuna Breaches Warning Level Again, Authorities On Alert As River Inches Closer To Danger Mark

Delhi: Yamuna Breaches Warning Level Again, Authorities On Alert As River Inches Closer To Danger Mark

Yamuna River's water level in Delhi neared the danger mark due to high water releases from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, exacerbated by heavy rainfall.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The water level of the Yamuna River at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge reached 205.22 metres on Saturday morning, just a little lower than the official danger mark of 205.33 metres, prompting authorities to remain on high alert. Officials have instructed all concerned agencies to take precautionary measures as the river level is expected to rise further.

A central flood room official said the rise is primarily due to high volumes of water being released from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. Currently, Hathnikund is discharging around 38,897 cusecs per hour, while Wazirabad is releasing approximately 45,620 cusecs per hour. "The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," an official from the central flood room said, as per PTI.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key monitoring point for assessing flood risks. The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, and evacuation procedures will commence if the river reaches 206 metres.

Water released from upstream barrages usually takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, and even moderate releases are contributing to rising levels in the city. Heavy rainfall in the Yamuna’s upper catchment over the past few days has further accelerated the inflow.

On Friday, the river level rose steadily, reaching 204.5 metres by noon and climbing to 205.07 metres by 5 p.m., just 23 centimetres below the danger threshold, reported The Hindustan Times. The Flood and Irrigation Department has begun issuing precautionary advisories in low-lying areas, urging residents to move to safer locations. Evacuation will be enforced if water levels cross 206 metres. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with emergency services to mitigate potential flood impacts.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather: 2 Dead As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In Vikhroli; IMD Issues Red Alert For More Showers

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit
World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget