The water level of the Yamuna River at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge reached 205.22 metres on Saturday morning, just a little lower than the official danger mark of 205.33 metres, prompting authorities to remain on high alert. Officials have instructed all concerned agencies to take precautionary measures as the river level is expected to rise further.

A central flood room official said the rise is primarily due to high volumes of water being released from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages. Currently, Hathnikund is discharging around 38,897 cusecs per hour, while Wazirabad is releasing approximately 45,620 cusecs per hour. "The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," an official from the central flood room said, as per PTI.

#WATCH | Water level in the Yamuna river is currently at 205.21 m, while the danger mark is 205.33 m, at Loha Pul in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mRXjezm0SV — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key monitoring point for assessing flood risks. The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, and evacuation procedures will commence if the river reaches 206 metres.

Water released from upstream barrages usually takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, and even moderate releases are contributing to rising levels in the city. Heavy rainfall in the Yamuna’s upper catchment over the past few days has further accelerated the inflow.

On Friday, the river level rose steadily, reaching 204.5 metres by noon and climbing to 205.07 metres by 5 p.m., just 23 centimetres below the danger threshold, reported The Hindustan Times. The Flood and Irrigation Department has begun issuing precautionary advisories in low-lying areas, urging residents to move to safer locations. Evacuation will be enforced if water levels cross 206 metres. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with emergency services to mitigate potential flood impacts.

