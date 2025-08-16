Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Weather: 2 Dead As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In Vikhroli; IMD Issues Red Alert For More Showers

Mumbai Weather: 2 Dead As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In Vikhroli; IMD Issues Red Alert For More Showers

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
Mumbai on Saturday woke up to torrential rain, causing waterlogging in several areas of the city along with reduced visibility. Two people were killed and as many sustained injuries after a rain-induced landslide hit a residential society in the city's Vikhroli area.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Raigad with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed waterlogging in several areas in the city including Kings Circle, Andheri Subway, Gandhi Market, Kurla, Chembur, SCLR Bridge, and Milan Subway among others.

IMD has also issued an orange alert in Thane and Ratnagiri in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall at at isolated places. A yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Dhule today.

According to the weather department, Mumbai is also very likely to receive heavy to heavy rainfall on Sunday, August 17.

The landslide took place on Saturday in Jankalyan Society, Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory in view of the situation and forecast of more showers, cautioning the residents against venturing out unless essential.

“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out," Mumbai Police posted on X.

 

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 07:52 AM (IST)
