Damaged Phone Reveals Delhi Blast Conspirator, Umar's Secrets: What All Investigators Found

Investigators probing the Red Fort car explosion in Delhi have revealed a major breakthrough from Srinagar. Officials have identified the attacker as Omar Un-Nabi, a doctor and an alleged radical ideologue who planted the explosives in a Hyundai i20 parked outside the Red Fort.

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured as a powerful blast ripped through the bustling Old Delhi area on November 10.

According to officers involved in the probe, Omar was considered the most hardline member of a white-collar terror network and strongly believed in carrying out suicide attacks.

Officials Recover Video Supporting Suicide Attacks

The assessment gained further strength after investigators recovered a damaged mobile phone containing a video of Omar. In the clip, he defends suicide attacks and describes them as an act of martyrdom. Officials believe the video indicates that he may have been trying to radicalise others as well.

The one-minute-20-second video, reportedly recorded in April this year, shows Omar sitting alone in a room and speaking in English while justifying suicide missions in detail. Officers recovered the phone from a water body near his home in the Coil area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Gave Phone to His Brother with This Instruction

A Delhi Police officer familiar with the investigation said that Omar handed over the phone to his brother, Zahoor Elahi, during a visit in September-October. He allegedly told Zahoor to destroy the device if any news about him surfaced.

Zahoor disclosed information about the phone after he was detained, leading forensic experts to extract data despite the device being heavily damaged. While no government agency has officially confirmed the recovery of the video or independently verified its authenticity, officials involved in the case say the clip is now part of the investigation.

Members of the arrested white-collar module are expected to be questioned about why the video was recorded and how it was intended to be used.