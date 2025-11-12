Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Exclusive: Delhi Blast Suspect Umar's Documents Confirm He Worked At Al-Falah University

Exclusive: Delhi Blast Suspect Umar's Documents Confirm He Worked At Al-Falah University

Documents accessed by ABP News revealed Dr Umar Un Nabi, Red Fort blast suspect, worked as an Assistant Teacher at Al-Falah University with an MBBS from Kashmir University.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ABP News has obtained exclusive belonging to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed several people and left Delhi on high alert. The records shed new light on Umar’s professional background, reinforcing investigators’ theory of a “white-collar” terror network operating under academic and corporate cover.

According to documents reviewed by ABP News, Umar joined Al-Falah University in Faridabad as an Assistant Teacher in the Department of General Medicine on June 7, 2024. His verified academic credentials include an MBBS degree from the University of Kashmir — a copy of which is now in the custody of central investigators.

Officials say these findings align with emerging evidence that Umar was part of a network of radicalised professionals — including doctors, researchers, and university faculty — allegedly linked to banned terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The network is believed to have used educational institutions and research platforms as fronts for recruitment, coordination, and fund transfers.


Red Fort Blast Probe: Key Suspect Confesses Plans For Republic Day, Diwali Attacks; Delhi On High Alert

Who Is Umar? 

Dr. Umar is suspected to have been the suicide bomber behind the Red Fort explosion, which tore through a busy junction near the monument’s metro station on November 10. The blast killed multiple people and injured several others, triggering a large-scale investigation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police Special Cell, and Intelligence Bureau.

Authorities are now tracing Umar’s professional and digital footprint to map the full extent of the Faridabad-based “white-collar” module. 

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Faridabad Red Fort DELHI
Cities
India
Election 2025
Election 2025
