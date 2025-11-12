Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Blast Suspects Got i20 Pollution Checked 12 Days Before Explosion

Twelve days before the Delhi Red Fort blast, suspects got their Hyundai i20’s pollution check done in Faridabad and kept it parked at a college to avoid police scrutiny, investigators have found.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Fresh details have surfaced in the investigation into Monday’s deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed nine people and injured 20 others. As officials dig deeper, new angles are shedding light on the movements and motives of the suspects involved.

NDTV’s sources said that Dr Umar Mohammad, the owner of the Hyundai i20 used in the blast, allegedly triggered the explosion in panic after two key members of their module, Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather, were arrested and explosives seized.

A Car That Passed Every Check

Investigators have now discovered that the i20 underwent a pollution check before it entered Delhi, a calculated move, it seems, to avoid attracting police attention. The car had been parked for nearly 12 days inside a Faridabad college campus, where the suspects worked, before it was driven into the capital.

Why the Pollution Test Was Crucial

With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating and the city on high alert, police have been conducting random pollution certificate checks and issuing fines, particularly for vehicles registered outside Delhi.

The i20 bore a Haryana number plate (HR 26 CE 7674), making it more susceptible to inspection. Investigators believe the suspects feared that police might seize the car if it failed to produce valid documents. To avoid suspicion, they reportedly got the pollution certificate immediately after buying the vehicle.

Caught on CCTV in Faridabad

Records show that the i20 was purchased on 29 October, and the pollution test was carried out the same day at Royal Car Zone in Sector 37, Faridabad. CCTV footage from that afternoon captured three individuals with the car.

Sources suspect that one of them was Tariq, in whose name Dr Umar had registered the vehicle. Tariq is believed to have played a critical role in the events that eventually led to the explosion.

Authorities have also detained Sonu, the owner of Royal Car Zone, for questioning in connection with the blast.

Parked for Nearly Two Weeks Before the Blast

After the pollution check, Dr Umar allegedly took the car to Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, where he worked, and parked it next to Dr Shakeel’s Swift Dzire. The i20 remained there from 29 October to 10 November, just before Dr Umar reportedly panicked upon learning of his associates’ arrests.

Soon after, the i20 was spotted in Connaught Place and Mayur Vihar, before ending up at the Sunehri Masjid parking lot in Chandni Chowk, the site of the tragic blast.

 

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Faridabad Hyundai I20 Delhi Red Fort Blast Pollution Check Al-Falah Medical College
