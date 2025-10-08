Delhi HC Summons Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix Over Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix in response to a defamation plea filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. The case concerns Wankhede’s allegation that the web series “The Bads of Bollywood”** portrays him in a negative light. The defendants have been asked to submit their replies within seven days.

Court Proceedings and Summons Issued

During the hearing, the High Court directed Wankhede to provide copies of his petition to all defendants. The next hearing is scheduled for October 30.

Wankhede’s lawyer explained that the summons were issued to Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, due to allegedly defamatory and malicious content broadcast in the web series. According to Wankhede, the portrayal in the series has caused significant harm to his reputation, dignity, and public image, as well as that of his family.

The court issuing the summons indicates that it has prima facie accepted that the allegations are worthy of judicial examination, and the matter will proceed according to legal procedure.

Background of the Case

In 2025, Red Chillies Entertainment produced the web series “The Bads of Bollywood”**, in which Wankhede claims his character was depicted negatively. Wankhede described the content as defamatory, false, and malicious, leading him to file a civil defamation suit in the Delhi High Court.

Commenting on the case, Wankhede kept his response brief, stating only: “Satyamev Jayate.”

The case has attracted significant attention due to the prominence of the individuals and companies involved, highlighting both the sensitivity of portraying public figures in media and the legal protections against defamation in India.