Delhi govt's ACB arrests former DGHS in connection with multi-crore procurement scam

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI): The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Saturday arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in connection with an alleged multi-crore procurement scam involving medicines, surgical items and medical equipment, officials said.

The arrest of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal comes days after the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) apprehended Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga in the same case. Ranga was later remanded to four days' police custody by a Delhi court.

According to the ACB, the case pertains to alleged large-scale financial irregularities in procurements worth several hundred crores of rupees by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), functioning under the DGHS. The probe was initiated after the Directorate of Vigilance flagged suspicious transactions and possible procedural violations.

Investigators alleged that procurements of portable X-ray machines, bed sheets and linen, C-arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), surgical consumables and medicines were made at highly inflated rates through manipulated tender processes.

The ACB alleged that tailor-made specifications were framed to favour selected suppliers, excluding genuine bidders from the process, resulting in the misuse of public funds running into hundreds of crores.

Based on the complaint, the agency registered a case on June 2 under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials said procurement records, tender files and related documents were being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Aggarwal was removed from the DGHS post on May 21 and placed under "awaiting posting" before being transferred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. She was subsequently suspended at the direction of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to facilitate disciplinary proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government also suspended five pharmacists and two CPA officials after an internal inquiry reportedly found serious irregularities in the procurement, storage and management of medicines at various agency stores.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and administrative negligence, and warned of strict action against any official found guilty of wrongdoing.

The chief minister had earlier sanctioned a corruption probe against Aggarwal and other Health Department officials under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB said further investigation is underway to identify the role of other officials and private suppliers in the alleged scam. PTI SSJ SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)