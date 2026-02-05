Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Police Arrest 2 Sleeper Cell Operatives Linked To Pannun After Republic Day Threats

Delhi Police Arrest 2 Sleeper Cell Operatives Linked To Pannun After Republic Day Threats

Delhi Police arrested two men linked to Khalistani sleeper cells for painting pro-Khalistan slogans before Republic Day, registering an FIR against Pannun.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two men allegedly linked to Khalistani sleeper cells for defacing public spaces with pro-Khalistan slogans in the national capital just days ahead of Republic Day. The arrests have once again brought focus on overseas-based extremist networks and their alleged attempts to create unrest in India during nationally significant events.

Arrests After Slogans Surface In Capital

The accused have been identified as Baljinder, an ambulance driver based in Delhi, and his associate Rohit, also known as Kirat. According to investigators, the duo was involved in writing slogans such as “Khalistan Zindabad” at two separate locations in the city. The graffiti appeared shortly before January 26, prompting heightened concern among security agencies responsible for Republic Day arrangements, as per a report on NDTV.

Police said the slogans were intended to provoke fear and disturb public order at a time when the capital is under strict security surveillance. Following intelligence inputs, Special Cell teams verified the locations where the slogans were found and launched a focused operation that led to the arrests.

FIR Against Pannun, Charges Invoked

Based on the findings, the Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 196 for promoting enmity between groups, Section 197 for imputations prejudicial to national integration, Section 152 for acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, and Section 61 related to criminal conspiracy, as per Republic.

Police officials stated that the FIR was lodged after evidence pointed to a coordinated attempt to spread instability in Delhi during the Republic Day period. Investigators believe the arrested men were acting as local operatives, allegedly influenced or guided by Khalistani elements operating from abroad.

Earlier Threats and Ongoing Probe

This is not the first instance of action against Pannun in connection with Republic Day. On January 23, Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him after a video circulated on social media in which he allegedly threatened to disrupt Republic Day celebrations. In the video, Pannun claimed that sleeper cells had pasted pro-Khalistan posters in areas such as Rohini and Dabri.

However, subsequent on-ground verification by the Special Cell found no such posters at the locations mentioned in the video. Despite this, police maintained that the threat itself was taken seriously, given past attempts by Khalistani groups to use symbolic acts to draw attention during major national events.

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Republic Day DELHI
