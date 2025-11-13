Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University

Delhi blast probe deepens as security agencies recover a Maruti Suzuki Brezza linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad module from Al-Falah University, marking the third car in the terror plot.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
In a major breakthrough in the Delhi blast investigation, security agencies have recovered another car allegedly linked to the terror module behind the deadly explosion in the national capital. The vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, was found inside the premises of Al-Falah University in Faridabad, sources said. Investigators believe the car may have been used either to conduct reconnaissance of potential targets or as part of an escape plan.

This Brezza is the fourth vehicle connected to the suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad module, which was allegedly being operated by a group of doctors based in Faridabad. The module first came under the scanner after a major cache of explosives was seized. Days later, a powerful blast in Old Delhi killed 13 people and injured more than 20, prompting a deeper probe that led investigators to the Faridabad network.

Earlier Suspect

Among the vehicles earlier traced was a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire owned by Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested after security agencies discovered assault rifles and ammunition hidden in her car. The same vehicle was also reportedly used by Muzammil, who had rented the rooms where the explosives were stored.

Both Shaheen and Muzammil, colleagues at Al-Falah University, remain in custody and are being interrogated. The recovery of the Brezza from the university campus has further cemented the link between the institution and the terror module’s operations.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Jaish-e-Mohammad Delhi Blast Faridabad Module Al Falah University
