Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has sealed a significant agreement worth over ₹62,370 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The contract, formalised on Thursday, covers 68 single-seater fighters and 29 twin-seater trainers, excluding taxes.

Deliveries are slated to commence in 2027–28 and will be completed within six years. According to the ministry, the aircraft will feature more than 64 per cent indigenous content, with 67 new components added compared to the earlier LCA Mk1A order from January 2021. Advanced homegrown systems, including the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and indigenous control actuators, will also be integrated to strengthen India’s self-reliance push, a statement informed.

HAL stated that the programme is backed by a strong vendor network of nearly 105 Indian companies producing detailed components. The project is projected to create around 11,750 direct and indirect jobs annually during the six-year production cycle, providing a substantial boost to India’s aerospace industry.

The acquisition falls under the ‘Buy (India-IDDM)’ category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, reflecting the government’s focus on indigenisation. Officials highlighted that the Tejas Mk1A represents the most advanced version of the indigenous fighter and will be a critical addition to IAF’s operational capability.

IAF Prepares to Retire MiG-21 After Six Decades

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is preparing to retire the iconic MiG-21 on September 26, closing a historic chapter in India’s military aviation. The Air Force described the aircraft as a “warhorse that carried the pride of a nation into the skies,” in a post on X accompanied by a video montage of its service.

Commissioned in 1963, the MiG-21 was India’s first supersonic fighter, with its inaugural squadron, the 28 Squadron in Chandigarh, famously nicknamed the ‘First Supersonics’. Over its 60-year service, the aircraft played a pivotal role in conflicts ranging from the 1971 war—where it struck the Governor’s House in Dhaka and accelerated Pakistan’s surrender—to the Kargil conflict. It was also credited with downing Pakistan Air Force’s F-104s in 1971 and an F-16 in 2019.

The MiG-21 has long been considered the backbone of the IAF, training generations of pilots who often recalled it as both demanding and rewarding to fly. The Press Bureau of Information noted that its agility, rapid acceleration, and quick turnaround made it a first-choice platform for commanders in wartime.

Beyond combat, the aircraft also helped advance India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities. As the MiG-21 FL phases out, what ends is an era marked by unmatched combat performance and technological transformation.