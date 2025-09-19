Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor

IAF Chief A.P. Singh revealed how Pakistan hid attack drones under civil flights during Operation Sindoor, stressing civilian safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)

In a candid reflection on Operation Sindoor, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh shared how the force balanced precision and restraint while confronting drone threats during the operation.

Speaking about the challenges his team faced, Singh noted that Pakistan had kept several of its airfields open and its airspace accessible. “Their civil aircraft were landing and taking off over Lahore,” he explained. “If we had not thought about it carefully at that time, many innocent lives might have been lost.”

He revealed that, under the radar signals of civilian flights, Pakistan had also launched UAVs and armed drones aimed at India. Despite the provocation, Singh said the IAF made a deliberate choice: “No matter what happened, we ensured that no civilian or non-military aircraft was harmed, even by accident.”

Singh also highlighted the role of drones in modern warfare, acknowledging both their utility and their limits. “Many drones were used in this conflict,” he said. “They are excellent tools to saturate a system, and we see them deployed in wars worldwide. But to actually win a war, drones alone are not enough. We need a balanced mix, long-range, heavy-calibre weapons, and aircraft capable of delivering precision missiles. A happy blend of manned and unmanned systems is essential.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs underscored global concerns about Pakistan’s support for terrorism. Commenting on recently surfaced videos of terror outfits operating from Pakistani soil, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The world is aware of the nexus between terrorists and the Pakistani state and military. Such incidents only make that connection more glaring.”

Also the social media surfaced with a fresh video allegedly featuring Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Qaasim. Standing amid the ruins of the Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke, Punjab province, Qaasim contradicted Islamabad’s claims that Indian strikes caused no damage and that no terror facilities existed in the area. In the clip, he reportedly acknowledged the camp’s role in training militants, offering rare proof of the site’s purpose.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
IAF Chief Lashkar -e- Taiba Operation Sindoor Indian Strikes Markaz Taiba Muridke Camp Pakistan Drones Civilian Aircraft UAV Threat Air Force Challenges Qaasim Video Terrorist Facility
