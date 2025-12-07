'Deeply Saddening': PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening" and conveying his support to the affected families.



In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

A resident said they heard an explosion while heading home and later saw ambulances at the scene after the incident had already occurred. "When I was heading home, I heard an explosion. Later, we saw ambulances arriving at the spot. When we reached the location, we saw that the incident had already occurred," the local said.



A security guard who works at a restaurant near the one where the fire broke out told ANI, "...We heard a massive explosion. We later learned that the fire broke out after a cylinder blast..."



Meanwhile, BJP MLA Michael Lobo called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 23 people, including three women and 20 men.



The BJP MLA expressed his grief, saying, "I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen again. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement."



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.



He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.



Earlier, during his visit to the incident site, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an "unfortunate" incident and said strict action would follow. He said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law.



Meanwhile, Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. "An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings..."



At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora on Sunday, according to officials. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.



Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)