Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark

'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark

PM Modi reacted to US President Donald Trump's "will always be friends" remark, saying that he "fully reciprocates his sentiments".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump's remark that the two leaders will "always be friends", saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates his sentiments".

PM Modi's remarks come after Trump affirmed friendship with him and asserted a "very special relationship" between India and US, backtracking on his previous statement that the US had "lost India to the deepest, darkest China".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he added.

This positive exchage hints that there might be room for improvement in ties between the two nations, which have strained since US imposed tariffs on India, followed by numerous remarks against New Delhi by Trump officials.

Trump clarified that there was "nothing to worry about" when asked about the India-US relations. "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," he said.

In a post on Friday, the US President took a swipe over India's presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. Sharing a photograph of PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin, Trump wrote: "Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" 

Trump on Friday also responded to a question regarding the progress of trade talks with India and other countries with which the US has yet to reach a deal on tariffs. To this, Trump replied that the deals are going well. 

 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
United States Donald Trump PM Modi India US Ties
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
World
'Don't Think We Have...': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark, Affirms Friendship With PM Modi
'Will Always Be Friends With Modi': Trump Takes U-Turn On 'Lost India To China' Remark
India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
PM Modi To Skip UNGA Session This Month In US, Jaishankar To Represent India
Cricket
Asia Cup 2025: India Kickstarts Preparations, Practice Pictures Go Viral
Asia Cup 2025: India Kickstarts Preparations, Practice Pictures Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Ahead of 2027, Akhilesh Seeks to Disrupt NDA with ABVP Issue | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Congress Under Fire for Comparing Bihar to Bidi in Viral Post | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget