'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump's remark that the two leaders will "always be friends", saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates his sentiments".

PM Modi's remarks come after Trump affirmed friendship with him and asserted a "very special relationship" between India and US, backtracking on his previous statement that the US had "lost India to the deepest, darkest China".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he added.

This positive exchage hints that there might be room for improvement in ties between the two nations, which have strained since US imposed tariffs on India, followed by numerous remarks against New Delhi by Trump officials.

Trump clarified that there was "nothing to worry about" when asked about the India-US relations. "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," he said.

In a post on Friday, the US President took a swipe over India's presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China. Sharing a photograph of PM Modi, China's Xi Jinping, and Russia's Vladimir Putin, Trump wrote: "Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!"

Trump on Friday also responded to a question regarding the progress of trade talks with India and other countries with which the US has yet to reach a deal on tariffs. To this, Trump replied that the deals are going well.