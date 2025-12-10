Deepavali Enters UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List; A New Landmark After Durga Puja

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India has received a major cultural boost on the global stage, with Deepavali, the widely celebrated festival of lights, officially joining UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement has sparked nationwide pride, as the festival now stands among cherished global traditions recognised for their cultural depth and timeless legacy.

Deepavali Joins UNESCO’s Prestigious Intangible Heritage List

UNESCO confirmed the inscription on Wednesday through an official post celebrating India’s cultural achievement. The organisation wrote, “New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!”

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is one of India’s most significant and widely celebrated festivals, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The decision to include it on UNESCO’s heritage list was finalised during a key session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, currently underway at Delhi’s historic Red Fort.

The vibrant announcement was met with enthusiastic applause at the venue, where delegates broke into patriotic chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” which showed the emotional importance of the moment.

A Landmark Session Hosted In India For The First Time

This year marks the first time India is hosting the committee’s annual meeting, now in its 20th edition. The session, which runs from December 8 to 13, is chaired by India’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma. The event underscores India’s growing leadership in global cultural preservation and diplomacy.

With Deepavali’s inscription, India’s tally on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list rises to 15 elements. These include iconic traditions such as the Kumbh Mela, the Garba dance of Gujarat, Vedic chanting, yoga, Ramlila, and Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

Deepavali’s Spirit Aligns Perfectly With UNESCO’s Vision

UNESCO defines intangible cultural heritage as living traditions passed across generations, evolving with time while strengthening cultural identity and community bonds. Deepavali is a natural fit, celebrated across households, communities, and diaspora populations worldwide, carrying with it a message of hope, unity, and renewal.

Alongside Deepavali, India has also nominated Chhath Mahaparv, the ancient sun-worship festival rooted in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. While both nominations highlight India’s rich cultural tapestry, Deepavali remains the centrepiece of India’s 2025 submission due to its global resonance.