DMK Minister's Son Arun Nehru Meets Nirmala Sitharaman After ED Heat On Rs 1,020-Cr Case

DMK Minister’s Son Arun Nehru Meets Nirmala Sitharaman After ED Heat On Rs 1,020-Cr Case

Arun Nehru meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman amid a Rs 1,020 crore ED probe targeting his father, Minister K.N. Nehru, who calls the allegations political.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

DMK MP Arun Nehru, son of Tamil Nadu Minister K.N. Nehru, held a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) pushed for a criminal case in the massive Rs 1,020 crore corruption investigation linked to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. The timing of the meeting has sparked political attention as the probe deepens.

Arun Nehru Submits Two Memorandums To Centre

During their interaction, Arun Nehru presented a detailed memorandum urging reforms in consumer protection laws regulating credit rating agencies. He stressed the need for greater fairness, transparency and accountability in how ratings impact borrowers nationwide.

He also delivered a separate memorandum focused on the PACL Limited scam, highlighting the suffering of thousands of families — particularly women from Duraiyur — who lost their lifetime savings. He appealed to the Finance Minister to ensure urgent relief and compensation for the affected households.

ED Alleges Widespread Corruption; Says Case Is ‘Tip of the Iceberg’

Meanwhile, the ED has recommended that police register a First Information Report, alleging structural corruption within the MAWS Department. According to the agency’s communication, between 7.5% and 10% of the value of departmental contracts was allegedly collected as party funds by individuals linked to a DMK minister.

The ED described the suspected corruption trail as only “the tip of the iceberg” and warned that failing to file an FIR would effectively amount to helping the accused evade accountability.

Minister KN Nehru Hits Back, Calls ED Action Politically Motivated

Minister KN Nehru has strongly refuted the allegations, accusing the ED of acting at the behest of political opponents aiming to damage his standing. Responding to the charges, he said: “I will face it as per law. It is condemnable that the Enforcement Department has joined the ranks of the opposition parties that cannot tolerate the achievements of the DMK government and is continuously targeting me and defaming me.”

He maintains that the probe is an attempt to smear the DMK government at a time when the party is showcasing its governance record.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman DMK Tamil NAdu
