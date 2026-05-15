Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDeath toll in explosion at firecracker factory in MP's Dewas rises to five

Death toll in explosion at firecracker factory in MP's Dewas rises to five

Dewas/Indore, May 14 (PTI): The death toll has risen to five after two more workers, who were severely injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday, died, while 23 others are undergoing treatment, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:59 AM (IST)

Dewas/Indore, May 14 (PTI): The death toll has risen to five after two more workers, who were severely injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday, died, while 23 others are undergoing treatment, officials said.

Dewas Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjeev Jain told PTI, "Two workers admitted to a private hospital in Dewas succumbed during treatment. This brings the total number of deaths to five." Officials said Anil Malviya, the licensed owner of the firecracker factory operating in the Tonk Kalan area has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

According to officials, Malviya's firecracker license has been suspended.

Three workers who were injured in the fire have been admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the victims.

He told reporters, "We have taken action against the owner of the firecracker factory under the National Security Act (NSA). We are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, and further action will be taken based on the investigation report." The chief minister said, "The state government will not spare anyone guilty in this case. This incident serves as a lesson, and we hope it will not be repeated." Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Dewda said that along with the factory owner's arrest, a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Shukla said that officials from the central government's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), the State Pollution Control Board, and the Forensic Science Laboratory are investigating the explosion at the firecracker factory.

District Magistrate Rituraj Singh said that two licenses for manufacturing and selling firecrackers were issued to factory owner Malviya.

He said, "These licenses were first issued on December 23 last year. They were renewed on May 6 this year." According to Singh, the factory had begun manufacturing small firecrackers only 15 days ago.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Jitu Patwari arrived at the scene and criticised the state government over the incident. Patwari said, "This incident shows that the gunpowder mafia, which imports raw materials from China, has established its dominance in the state." He alleged that the owner of the firecracker factory enjoys the patronage of leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patwari claimed that firecrackers manufactured at the factory were being illegally stored in agricultural produce warehouses and that more than 40 minor boys were working at the factory. He demanded the immediate suspension of the district magistrate for his alleged failure to prevent irregularities at the factory. PTI HWP MAS MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship

Published at : 15 May 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 15 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Death toll in explosion at firecracker factory in MP's Dewas rises to five
Death toll in explosion at firecracker factory in MP's Dewas rises to five
India
Iran-UAE rift over West Asia conflict surfaces at BRICS meeting
Iran-UAE rift over West Asia conflict surfaces at BRICS meeting
India
Ayush ministry inks MoU with Digital India BHASHINI Division to strengthen multilingual services
Ayush ministry inks MoU with Digital India BHASHINI Division to strengthen multilingual services
India
IIT Delhi to support digital monitoring, source segregation in MCD waste plan
IIT Delhi to support digital monitoring, source segregation in MCD waste plan
Advertisement

Videos

Trump-Xi Talks in Beijing: Donald Trump Praises ‘Special’ US-China Relationship
Breaking: Delhi Govt Orders 2-Day Work From Home, Cuts Fuel Use Amid Nationwide Savings Push
UP Storm Havoc: 111 Dead as Fierce Winds, Rain and Falling Trees Trigger Massive Damage
Breaking: Delhi Govt Announces 2-Day Work From Home Rule for Offices, Pushes Virtual Meetings
SIR Expansion Begins: Punjab, Uttarakhand Among 16 States Set for Voter Roll Revision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet Sparks Optimism For A Productive Summit
Opinion
Embed widget