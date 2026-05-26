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HomeNewsCauvery Row Escalates: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Stop Karnataka’s Mekedatu Project

Cauvery Row Escalates: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Stop Karnataka’s Mekedatu Project

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urged PM Modi to halt Karnataka’s Mekedatu project, calling it a violation of the Cauvery verdict.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 26 May 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu CM urged PM Modi to halt Karnataka's Mekedatu project.
  • Project reportedly violates Cauvery tribunal and SC water sharing judgments.
  • CM cites farmer anxiety and legal framework concerns over project.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene and stop Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu reservoir project, warning that it violates both the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award and the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment on river water sharing. In a strongly worded letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay expressed concern over the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission entertaining Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) despite Tamil Nadu’s objections. He said the project had triggered anxiety among lakhs of farmers dependent on Cauvery water for agriculture and livelihood across the state.

Tamil Nadu Raises Legal Objection

In his letter, Vijay said Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu reservoir across the Cauvery river was not among the projects permitted under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award. He argued that the Cauvery basin had already been categorised as a deficit basin, leaving no scope for additional storage or utilisation beyond the allocations already determined.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister maintained that constructing a new reservoir with a proposed storage capacity of 67.16 TMC near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border would directly impact the flow of water guaranteed to Tamil Nadu under the Supreme Court verdict delivered on February 16, 2018.

According to Vijay, the apex court had clearly ruled that upstream states could not undertake projects that adversely affect scheduled water deliveries to downstream states.

Also Read: Congress Settles Debate, Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM

PM Asked To Halt Project

Vijay also criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s recent remarks and the reported announcement regarding the proposed “Bhoomi Puja” for the project, saying the developments had heightened concerns among farmers in Tamil Nadu.

He further alleged that Karnataka’s move to proceed with the project violated environmental laws and undermined the legal framework established after decades of litigation over the Cauvery dispute.

Urging immediate intervention, Vijay requested Prime Minister Modi to direct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission to reject Karnataka’s DPR for the Mekedatu project. He also sought instructions preventing Karnataka from initiating any new Cauvery-related project without the consent of all co-basin states.

Also Read: PM Modi Set To Visit Australia In ‘Near Future’: Why His Trip Matters For Canberra

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mekedatu Project TVK Vijay CM Vijay Vijay Writes To PM
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