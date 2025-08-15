Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary in 2025, praised the organisation’s century-long journey, which drew criticism from Opposition leaders. Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the RSS did not play a direct role in India’s independence struggle, while Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused Modi of giving less importance to freedom fighters by praising the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

PM Modi called the RSS a “golden chapter” in India’s history and “the biggest NGO in the world.” Addressing the public on Independence Day 2025, he said, “With the resolve of ‘vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman’ and a focus on the welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the nation. It has a history of 100 years of dedication.”

Congress Leaders Slam PM Modi

The Prime Minister’s remarks drew criticism from Opposition leaders. Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the RSS “did not play a direct role in India’s independence struggle” and “stayed away from the Civil Disobedience Movement, Quit India Movement, and other mass protests against British rule.” He added that during the Quit India Movement in 1942, RSS chief MS Golwalkar advised members to avoid participation and cited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s observation that the RSS “did not participate in the struggle for independence in any substantial way.” Tagore accused the organisation of spreading division and claimed its ideology of hate contributed to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

He said, "RSS’s legacy is not of fighting colonialism — but of spreading hate and division among fellow Indians. It was this very ideology of hate that took away Mahatma Gandhi from us. Yet, PM Modi — to please RSS — is reportedly blocking the plan for his own retirement on Sept 17, 2025."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also criticised Modi, telling ANI, “It is such a sad affair that the Prime Minister of this country, from Red Fort, took the name of an organisation that was banned by Sardar Patel. The organisation from which Nathuram Godse took inspiration to kill Mahatma Gandhi. The reality is that PM Modi gave less importance to freedom fighters when he talked about the RSS from the ramparts of Red Fort.”

ALSO READ: Sudarshan Chakra To GST Reforms: PM Modi's X Key Announcements In Independence Day 2025 Speech