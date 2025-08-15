Sudarshan Chakra To GST Reforms: PM Modi's 8 Key Announcements In Independence Day 2025 Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, unveiled a series of ambitious initiatives aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Speaking on the country’s 79th Independence Day, Modi highlighted technology, energy, employment, and governance reforms as key drivers of the nation’s next phase of growth.

Independence Day 2025: Major Announcements By PM Modi

Among the announcements, recalling stalled attempts to establish semiconductor manufacturing half a century ago, Modi declared that India had moved beyond lost opportunities. “By the end of this year, the nation will produce its first Made in India chip,” he said, signalling a shift to mission-mode execution in high-tech manufacturing.

The Prime Minister announced that work is underway on ten new reactors as part of a plan to expand India’s nuclear power capacity more than tenfold by 2047, positioning clean energy as a backbone of future growth. Modi revealed that the government will roll out next-generation GST reforms during Diwali, promising tax relief on essential goods and targeted benefits for MSMEs, small traders and consumers.

A new Reform Task Force will be set up to streamline governance, cut red tape and accelerate economic growth with the explicit goal of achieving a $10 trillion GDP within the next two decades.

Launching the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, the Prime Minister announced a Rs 1 lakh crore employment scheme that will provide Rs 15,000 per month to newly employed youth, with a target of reaching three crore beneficiaries.

Addressing concerns over demographic imbalances due to illegal migration and infiltration in border areas, Modi announced a High-Powered Demography Mission to protect the unity, integrity, and rights of Indian citizens.

Highlighting India’s heavy dependence on imported fuel, the Prime Minister launched the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap oceanic resources, along with expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro, and nuclear energy. Drawing parallels with India’s success in developing COVID-19 vaccines and UPI payments, Modi issued a national challenge to scientists and innovators: design and produce indigenous jet engines to bolster defence self-reliance.