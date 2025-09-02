Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday came down heavily at the Congress amid the ongoing vote 'chori' row, accusing leader Pawan Khera of having two active voter IDs in Delhi. The claim comes amid Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack at the Centre over the ongoing row, which was intensified after the LoP warned the BJP of a new expose, calling it a "hydrogen bomb".

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that party national spokesperson Pawan Khera has two EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers in Delhi and also shared details on X.

The EPIC details shared by Malviya show that Khera is registered as a voter in two Assembly constituencies, including Jangpura and New Delhi constituencies, which fall under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

"Rahul Gandhi screamed 'vote chori' from the rooftops... it has now emerged that Pawan Khera - who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis - holds two active EPIC numbers," Malviya said in a post on X.

As per the details shared by the BJP leader, the two EPIC numbers of Khera are-- XHC1992338 (Jangpura) and SJE0755967 (New Delhi). The BJP leader urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a thorough probe to find out if Khera voted multiple times. Notably, having two separate EPIC cards, especially with different identities, is a legal offence.

"It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times - a clear violation of electoral laws," Malviya added.

He further went on to slam Khera for holding a "malicious" press conference in Bihar, which he alleged was conducted to "mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process."

Rahul Gandhi screamed “Vote Chori” from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a… pic.twitter.com/IkGFlUhuWk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2025

Rahul Warns 'Hydrogen Bomb' Of Revelations Coming Against BJP

Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh attack on the BJP saying that PM Modi would not be able to "show his face to people after we bring the hydrogen bomb of vote chori".

Speaking at the concluding event of INDIA Bloc's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Patna, Rahul Gandhi said: "Have you heard of anything bigger than an atom bomb, what is bigger than that, it is a hydrogen bomb. In Mahadevapura, we had shown an atom bomb. BJP people, be ready, a hydrogen bomb is coming. People are soon going to find out your (BJP) reality of vote chori."

"In the coming time, I am guaranteeing you that after the hydrogen bomb (comes), Narendra Modi ji will not be able to show his face to the country," the Congress leader added.