Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCongress High Command Holds Meeting With Officebearers To Chart Out Roadmap

Congress High Command Holds Meeting With Officebearers To Chart Out Roadmap

Congress top brass met asserted their responsibility extends to safeguarding India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Congress' top brass held a meeting with general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs on Thursday and asserted that the party's responsibility is not only toward political struggle, but also toward safeguarding India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice.

During the meeting, the current political situation and the party's plans going forward were deliberated upon, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, in-charges, PCC chiefs, among others, participated.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said today, the country is facing serious challenges such as inflation, unemployment, exam scandals, and social inequality.

"Paper leaks in NEET and various recruitment exams, along with controversies related to the education system, have shaken the trust of millions of youth and their families. Shri Rahul Gandhi has personally met with affected students and youth and has firmly presented their voice before the nation," Kharge, who presided over the meeting, said.

"Today, unfortunately, we see that those institutions and systems which took decades to build are being deliberately weakened. Therefore, our responsibility is not only toward political struggle, but also toward safeguarding India's Constitution, democracy, and social justice," he asserted.

The meeting comes amid a row over the issue of rejection of Congress' Madhya Pradesh candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls.

It also comes in the wake of the TMC political crisis with many of its MPs and MLAs staging a revolt.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting here on Wednesday, amid efforts by the opposition INDIA bloc to strengthen coordination and maintain unity.

The meeting at 10 Janpath took place a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and discussed ways to further consolidate the opposition alliance.

Also, earlier this week, INDIA bloc members met here and unanimously decided to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's immediate resignation over the NEET-CBSE row. They also decided to write to the chief justice of India on the SIR exercise and “vote loot”.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress High Command Holds Meeting With Officebearers To Chart Out Roadmap
Congress High Command Holds Meeting With Officebearers To Chart Out Roadmap
India
Didi Will Have To Choose Abhishek Or Me: Mamata Loyalist Kalyan Banerjee's Final Warning
Didi Will Have To Choose Abhishek Or Me: Mamata Loyalist Kalyan Banerjee's Final Warning
India
Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection To Abhishek Banerjee In MLA Signature Forgery Case
Calcutta HC Grants Interim Protection To Abhishek Banerjee In MLA Signature Forgery Case
India
Homemakers Are ‘Nation Builders’: Supreme Court Fixes ₹30,000 Monthly Value for Unpaid Domestic Work
Homemakers Are ‘Nation Builders’: SC Fixes ₹30,000 Monthly Value For Unpaid Domestic Work
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Breaking: Gym Owner Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Haryana’s Hansi, Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Emerges
Politics: Prakash Chik Baraik Says Public Mandate Prompted His Rajya Sabha Resignation
Political Row: NDA Allies Defend BJP Strategy as Opposition Targets Outreach Ahead of UP Polls
Political: Four TMC Women MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav, Fresh Defection Speculation Rocks Party
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget