Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru

HomeNewsIndiaCongress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru

The 83-year-old leader was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of fever and leg pain.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has been admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru after developing fever, party sources said on Wednesday.

“He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring his health,” a senior Congress leader told PTI.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mallikarjun Kharge CONGRESS Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised
