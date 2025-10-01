Explorer
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
The 83-year-old leader was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of fever and leg pain.
Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has been admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru after developing fever, party sources said on Wednesday.
The 83-year-old leader was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after he complained of fever and leg pain.
“He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring his health,” a senior Congress leader told PTI.
