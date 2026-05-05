Coming 6-months represent year's most productive period for JK: CM Abdullah

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the coming six months represent the year's most productive period, with favourable weather conditions enabling execution of development works.

Addressing the meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Abdullah described the occasion as a significant milestone, noting that this was the first full-fledged Darbar Move to Srinagar after a long gap.

He acknowledged the logistical challenges involved but commended departments for successfully managing the transition.

"This is the first full Darbar Move in Srinagar after a number of years. The departments navigated the transition in Jammu effectively. This time, we were better prepared, having anticipated the move six months in advance," Abdullah said.

Under the practice of 'Darbar Move', the government functions in Jammu during the six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

The practice was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

The practice continued even after Independence to provide governance benefits to both Kashmir and Jammu regions for six months.

The shifting of capitals was stopped during the Lt Governor's rule in 2021, but was restored by Omar Abdullah in 2025, a year after he assumed office.

He emphasised that the coming six months represent the most productive period of the year, with favourable weather conditions enabling maximum execution of development works.

He lauded the Finance Department for ensuring the timely completion of procedural formalities, including the release of funds and approvals ahead of the working season.

"Now it is our responsibility to execute. Whether departments are under my charge or that of my colleagues, delivery will only happen if we work together. We all sit here with a shared mandate to meet the expectations of the people," he asserted.

Calling for synergy between elected representatives and the administrative machinery, Abdullah urged officers to prioritise coordination.

"Within our resource constraints, we also have new avenues of funding, and support from the Government of India has enabled us to expand our delivery potential," he said.

Highlighting key priorities for the upcoming months, Abdullah said that the Darbar period in Srinagar coincides with critical events, including the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra and the peak tourism season.

He stressed that both require coordinated efforts beyond security arrangements, involving robust civil administration support.

"This is not just a working season; it is also a period that defines our governance outcomes. From tourism to pilgrimage management, we must put our best foot forward," he added.

Referring to the recently concluded Budget session, Abdullah said the government now has a clear roadmap of commitments to fulfil.

He called for efficient utilisation of resources and timely execution of projects.

"If we work with focus and coordination, we can end these six months with far greater optimism and satisfaction than we began with," he added.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers -- Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma -- Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta and Administrative Secretaries of key departments. PTI MIJ SHS SHS

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