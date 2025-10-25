Coimbatore Power Cut On Oct 28-29, 2025: Several Areas To Be Hit By 8-Hour Outage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCoimbatore Power Cut On Oct 28-29, 2025: Several Areas To Be Hit By 8-Hour Outage

Coimbatore will experience planned power outages on October 28-29, 2025 in areas including RS Puram and Chinnathadagam from 9 AM to 4 PM for maintenance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Coimbatore Power Cut On Oct 28-29, 2025: Coimbatore residents are set to face a significant power shutdown over the next two days as electricity authorities carry out essential maintenance and tree-cutting work. On October 28, 2025, several areas including RS Puram, Chinnathadagam, and surrounding localities will experience an outage from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The next day, October 29, parts of Koilpalayam including Sarkarsamakulam, Kurumbapalayam, and Kunnathur will be affected during the same hours.

Coimbatore Power Shutdown

28-10-2025 

RS Puram: Arokiyasamy Road, Ramachandra Road, D.B.Road, Lawley Road, Thadagam Road, Gowlybrown Road, , T.V.Samy Road, Sukkirawari Pet, Gandhi Park, Gopal lay-out, Samiiyar New St., Ediyar street, Raja street 

Chinnathadagam 110/22 KV: Chinnathadagam, Aanakatti, Nanchundapuram, Pannimadai Some areas, Periyathadagam, Papanaickenpalayam. 

29-10-2025 

Koilpalayam: Sarkarsamakulam, Kovilpalayam, Kurumbapalayam, Mannikampalayam, Agrakara Samakulam, Kondaiyampalayam, Kunnathur, Kallipalayam, Mondikalipudur.

What To Do During Power Cut

While planned outages are important for maintenance, residents can take simple steps to minimize inconvenience. Keep mobile phones and essential devices fully charged in advance, stock up on drinking water and non-perishable food items, and have backup lighting like flashlights or battery-operated lamps ready. For those working from home, it may be useful to shift critical tasks to times outside the outage window. Small appliances should be unplugged to prevent damage from voltage fluctuations once power returns.

Electricity authorities advise people to avoid unnecessary travel during the shutdown, especially in areas with traffic lights dependent on electricity, and to stay updated through official channels for any changes in schedule.

By planning ahead, residents can navigate the power outage safely and comfortably while supporting the essential maintenance work that keeps Coimbatore’s electricity system reliable.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru To Face Power Cut For 7 Days From October 25: Full Area-Wise Schedule & Details

Coimbatore
