Bengaluru To Face Power Cut For 7 Days From October 25: Full Area-Wise Schedule & Details

Bengaluru Power Shutdown: Bengaluru residents are set to experience scheduled power outages over the week as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) undertakes essential maintenance, repair, and upgrade work at multiple substations and 11 kV feeder lines. The shutdown will take place from October 25 to October 31, with power expected to remain cut between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm in several localities each day.



BESCOM clarified that the outages are part of a phased maintenance plan and not due to load shedding. Timings may vary slightly depending on the progress of ongoing work, as per a report on Times of India.

Bengaluru Power Cut

Banashankari

JP Nagar

Jayanagar

BTM Layout

Vijayanagar

Nagarbhavi

Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Kengeri

Chandra Layout

Vidyaranyapura

Yelahanka

HSR Layout

Koramangala

Indiranagar

Mahadevapura

KR Puram

Electronic City

Whitefield

BESCOM officials said the works are being carried out jointly with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) to strengthen Bengaluru’s aging power infrastructure and ensure better supply reliability in the long run.

What To Do During Bengaluru Power Outage?

To minimize inconvenience, the BESCOM has advised residents to charge essential devices, store water, back up important data, and plan their daily routines in advance. It also assured consumers that electricity will be restored earlier than scheduled if the work is completed ahead of time.

The city has been witnessing frequent power cuts in recent months, especially on weekends, with outages lasting up to eight to nine hours. Officials attribute this to ongoing infrastructure upgrades and preventive maintenance.

While the upcoming outages are expected to cause short-term inconvenience, BESCOM emphasized that the initiative aims to enhance long-term stability and reduce unplanned blackouts across Bengaluru.

Residents can check real-time updates and area-wise restoration details on the official BESCOM website or mobile app.

