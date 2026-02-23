CM Yogi Adityanath Arrives In Singapore, Meets Leaders And Investors To Boost UP Investment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has commenced his four-day official visit to Singapore and Japan, marking the first leg of an important overseas tour aimed at attracting investment and strengthening industrial development in the state.

Arriving in Singapore with an 11-member delegation, the Chief Minister stepped onto foreign soil in his signature saffron attire. He received a warm welcome outside his hotel, where supporters gathered to greet him. The visit is being viewed as a significant step toward expanding manufacturing capacity and generating employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

High-Level Meetings With Political Leaders And Investors

During his stay in Singapore, CM Yogi is scheduled to meet the country’s Prime Minister and President. He will also engage with political leaders and prominent investors to discuss potential collaborations.

As part of his investment outreach, he is set to hold discussions with representatives from 25 leading companies about opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Key areas of focus include logistics and industrial parks, data centre infrastructure, agribusiness, aviation engineering, clean energy, fintech and startups, hospitality, theme parks and capital investment.

The Chief Minister will also meet India’s Ambassador to Singapore, Dr Shilpa Ambule. His schedule includes interactions with Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean, GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat and DBS Bank’s CEO. In addition, he will visit a technical education institute during the trip.

Focus On Manufacturing And Industrial Growth

The Singapore leg of the visit is considered crucial for boosting manufacturing and expanding industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh. Several companies from Singapore already operate in the state, and officials believe the discussions could further strengthen economic ties.

CM Yogi’s tour will then move to Japan from February 25 to 26. There, he will meet representatives from eight major companies, focusing on sectors such as automobile investment and supply chains, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, green hydrogen, aviation electronics, real estate and hospitality.

Second Official Foreign Visit As Chief Minister

This marks Yogi Adityanath’s second official foreign tour since taking office. His first overseas visit was to Myanmar in 2017.

The current two-nation tour, running from February 23 to 26, is positioned as a strategic effort to enhance Uttar Pradesh’s profile as a preferred global investment destination and accelerate the state’s industrial momentum.