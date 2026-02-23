Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAI Summit Shirtless Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Youth Congress Worker in Gwalior

AI Summit Shirtless Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Youth Congress Worker in Gwalior

Delhi Police arrest fifth Youth Congress worker over shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has made the fifth arrest in connection with the shirtless protest by the Indian Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit here last week, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Yadav, was apprehended from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police said.

On Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue.

Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers on the day of the protest, with officials saying a wider conspiracy angle in the matter was under investigation.

The issue triggered a political slugfest with the BJP calling it a “shameful act to tarnish India’s image on the global stage”, and the IYC defending it as a “peaceful” demonstration aimed at safeguarding national interests.

According to police, the IYC workers on Friday entered the lobby area of Hall No. 5 and raised slogans after removing the T-shirts worn under their shirts.

According to police sources, the protesters allegedly registered online to obtain QR codes to enter the venue. The accused had initially planned to paste printed stickers on black umbrellas and sneak them into the Bharat Mandapam.

However, they later felt that the black umbrellas might draw the attention of the security personnel manning the gates, so they changed their plan and got the printed stickers placed on T-shirts and wore them under their shirts, a source said.

Once inside, they raised slogans after removing the shirts worn over slogan-printed T-shirts, which read “PM is compromised”, “India-US Trade Deal” and “Epstein Files”.

The sources claimed the protesters also manhandled some police officers on duty, and the entire matter is under investigation.

The investigators are also probing the financial trail behind the protest, including who funded printing slogans on the T-shirts.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib was earlier questioned in connection with the case, and more names have surfaced during interrogation of the accused, the sources said. 

Related Video

Political Row: Aiyar Tells Rahul to Step Aside, Backs Mamata as INDIA Bloc Chief

Also read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
AI Summit Shirtless Protest AI Summit Protest Youth Congress Shirtless Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
AI Summit Shirtless Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Youth Congress Worker in Gwalior
AI Summit Shirtless Protest: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Youth Congress Worker in Gwalior
World
Trump Signals Possible Military Escalation Against Iran If Nuclear Talks Collapse: Report
Trump Signals Possible Military Escalation Against Iran If Nuclear Talks Collapse: Report
News
Bomb Scare At Army Public School In Delhi, Search Operation Underway
Bomb Scare At Army Public School In Delhi, Search Operation Underway
World
Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River
Dhading Tragedy: 18 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Nepal’s Trishuli River
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Aiyar Tells Rahul to Step Aside, Backs Mamata as INDIA Bloc Chief
Highway Safety: Major Portion of Railway Overbridge on NH-45 Collapses, Disaster Narrowly Avoided
Breaking News: Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy Passes Away in Kolkata at 71
Politics: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Begins Singapore Visit, To Meet PM and Top Business Leaders
Breaking News: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed Militants Killed in Kishtwar Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget